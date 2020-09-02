HUNTINGTON — Facing Hunger Foodbank, in the last four months, has been called to serve over 129,000 individuals, including over 13,000 who are newly “food insecure.”
Its team and a core group of dedicated volunteers, along with assistance from the West Virginia National Guard, have worked diligently to meet this increased need, but now, they are seeking additional volunteers. The West Virginia National Guard is providing substantial support in the packing of our 3,150 monthly Senior CSFP (Commodity Supplemental Food Program) boxes, and assisted efforts to box and distribute desperately needed food in communities where COVID-19 affected the operations of our member pantries.
The food bank now is faced with the prospect of operating without the regular support of either the Guard or the men from Recovery Point to box food for Senior CSFP, safely distribute food where pantries have closed, and otherwise meet community needs.
Facing Hunger Foodbank needs volunteers now more than ever, whether it is an hour of service from one person, or a few hours with a group. Anyone who can help is asked to call 304/523-6029, ext. 28; email bchapman@facinghunger.org or go online to https://www.facinghunger.org/help-volunteer/ and select Register to Volunteer.