WAYNE — The Wayne County Farm Bureau will judge contest submissions from a countywide poster contest and photo contest for students at this week’s meeting.
Students in the fourth grade were eligible to enter the poster contest while students in the eighth grade were eligible to enter the photo contest.
Participants were required to feature a local farm or farm setting on submissions.
Winners for both contests will be awarded $100 for first place and $50 for second place.
Prize money is sponsored by Del. Ken Hicks, Del. Robert Thompson and the farm bureau. All parents, teachers and staff members are encouraged to attend the farm bureau meeting on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. when submissions will be judged and winners selected.
“We really want to see a good turn out, and are looking to expand members,” Jason Ekers said.