LAVALETTE — From apples and peaches to corn and green beans, customers at the Crossroads Farmers Market and Deli had a variety of fruits and vegetables to choose from Friday.
The farmers market, located along W.Va. 152 in Lavalette, is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Operated by Darren and Beverly McCoy, of Beech Fork, the market features fresh produce they bring back to the area from Virginia, Tennessee and North Carolina.
Beverly McCoy has been working at farmers markets for years, even helping her dad operate them when she was younger.
The McCoys, who also worked as pipeliners, didn’t like the unpredictability of that industry, so they decided to start the market and deli, which they hope to have open by the end of September.
— The Wayne County News