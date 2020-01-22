HUNTINGTON — An electrical fire caused moderate damage to a building at the Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind late Thursday.
However, day-to-day operations will not be affected as the building undergoes repairs, said Toni Walls, executive director.
Just before 11 p.m. Thursday, Huntington firefighters were called to the association’s facility on Washington Avenue for a fire. A fire had started in the ceiling of an auxiliary building located next door and firefighters were able to extinguish it in less than 20 minutes, Walls said.
A passerby happened to see the fire when it started and called the fire department before it was able to spread. Firefighters were on scene in less than five minutes, Walls said.
“We were very blessed, especially when you think it was just a random stranger that called it in,” she said. “That was a saving grace because had he not called it in, it would have been a total loss.”
Walls said the fire affected a building primarily used for activities and birthday parties. No one was in the building at the time, and no one was injured in the fire.
“There’s damage to the kitchen and bathroom area, but the main activity area is pretty safe,” she said. “The fire damage was confined to one small corner in the ceiling.”
Walls said the building will be closed until the fire damage is repaired and activities for that building will be put on hold in the meantime.
The man who called in the fire identified himself in a Facebook comment Friday and Walls sent him a message. The man then stopped by the association Friday morning.
“I was able to greet him and to thank him,” she said.