FORT GAY – With a hope for family-friendly feel and a little fun, Parker B’s Café opened in Fort Gay last week.
Owners Tom Parker and Sue Bailey said the comfortable atmosphere and hidden lottery room will hopefully be an attraction to all Wayne County residents.
“I thought this town needed a restaurant with a family setting, but having lottery just behind closed doors still makes it a fun place to be,” Bailey said.
The pair said they decided to open their own restaurant in June after seeing some restaurants close due to fallout from the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Despite the pandemic, Parker said their restaurant is one the community needs.
“A lot of restaurants were going out of business,” Parker said. “So, having the combination of the café, bar and lottery is something that the people will hopefully like.”
Parker B’s consists of the bar, a dining area, a lounge area and soon will feature a small lottery room for community members to enjoy.
Bailey said the combination of seating areas is appealing to community members because they have opportunities to relax.
“People can come here to just sit in the lounge and drink a coffee or a beer,” she said. “They can come sit and play the lottery before going home. They can get a nice meal while they’re here. We just have different options for people to relax – which is good.”
Bailey said she hopes the townspeople enjoy the restaurant and bring revenue into the town. She said the goal was to give different demographics all one place to hang out.
Parker, a Vietnam veteran, also said he thinks the café will be a good place for ‘old-timers’ to come and relax.
The menu ranges from eggs and bacon in the morning to burgers for dinner, with salads and sandwiches available, too. Bailey said probably 90% of the food is cooked with the air fryer, and she likes that the staff are able to cook in front of everyone.
Both Parker and Bailey said there are plans to set out tables on a small patio area in the spring, and they are still in the process of decorating, but the hope is to have a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere.
“Our motto is 'Bee Kind'," Bailey said. “I’ve got tons of sayings and inspirational words that sometimes people just need to see, for a little pick me up. We want people to come in and be happy and encouraged to be good to other people.”