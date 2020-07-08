HUNTINGTON — Attorneys for a Wayne County woman accused of stealing hundreds of items from the Wayne County bus garage have filed a federal lawsuit after the charges against the woman were dismissed last month.
The lawsuit was filed last month in the Southern District of West Virginia federal court by Hoyt Glazer and Abe Saad on behalf of Katrina Reeves, who was arrested in February on embezzlement charges surrounding theft allegations at the Wayne County Board of Education bus garage.
While the charges against Reeves have since been dismissed, Reeves has and will continue to suffer financially and mentally from the allegations made against her, the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit names the Wayne County Board of Education, County Commission and sheriff’s department as defendants, as well as Sheriff Richard Thompson, School Superintendent Todd Alexander, Howard Meddings and Deputy Harry Sowards.
None of the defendants had filed a response to the lawsuit as of Friday.
Katrina and James “Lee” Reeves were arrested by Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies in February and charged with embezzlement and conspiracy as part of an investigation that started in October after Turbos were reported missing from the bus garage.
James Reeves worked in the bus garage as Director of Service, and Katrina Reeves was a bus driver for nearly 16 years.
Deputies said the investigation led to the execution of two search warrants at Reeves’ home, where more than 700 items valuing about $15,000 belonging to the Wayne County Board of Education were allegedly found.
In November, Katrina Reeves was placed on indefinite paid suspension based on the allegations, in which she denied any involvement. The suspension was lifted two weeks later, although the investigation continued, but Reeves’ attorneys said the suspension caused her severe emotional trauma that caused her to seek ongoing medical care.
In December, Reeves told her employer she would need Family and Medical Leave Act leave for the health condition, and she was approved for intermittent leave from Oct. 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020.
However, she was terminated from the position after her Feb. 6 arrest on the criminal charges.
The charges were later dismissed against Reeves at a preliminary hearing in Wayne County Magistrate Court when Sowards testified that he had no inventory of the items allegedly taken from the garage and that he did not attempt to corroborate the allegations that blamed her as the thief, the lawsuit alleged.
In the month since the charges’ dismissal, Reeves has not been reinstated to her job.
The lawsuit alleges civil rights violations under the First, Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments by not properly conducting criminal and internal investigations surrounding the theft. It also alleges invasion of privacy and defamation due to the public arrest, which resulted in embarrassment and damage to her reputation, the lawsuit states.
“As a result of Defendants’ conduct against Ms. Reeves, she has suffered loss of her employment and income, extreme emotional distress, embarrassment and loss of reputation in her community,” the attorneys wrote.
It also alleges abuse of process and malicious prosecution by the sheriff’s department and County Commission for allegedly wrongfully and unlawfully detaining and prosecuting her without probable cause.
“At no time during the Defendants’ investigation of the alleged break-in of the bus garage did the Defendants ever have any inventory list of any missing items from the garage, much less any evidence that any items themselves were actually missing or taken during the alleged break-in,” the attorneys said.
It also alleges her rights under the Family and Medical Leave Act were violated.
Reeves seeks damages or lost wages, benefits and costs of treatment for emotional harm, as well as compensation for the allegations of defamation and public humiliation.