WAYNE — Spruce Creek Farm, located in Fort Gay, was named the 2019 Wayne County Farm of the Year by the Guyan Conservation District during an annual banquet hosted Monday at Golden Corral in Huntington.
The farm, owned by Clifford Wilson, was one of several winners recognized by the agency. A farm from each county was named the best for the calendar year.
“The district likes to recognize farmers who use good conservation practices and we judge them on the improvements made to their farm,” Guyan Conservation District supervisor Jason Ekers said.
The agency’s mission is to provide for and promote the protection and conservation of West Virginia’s soil, land, water and related resources for the health, safety and general welfare of the state’s citizens.
Conservation became a focus for the country in the early 1930’s, when the nation was experiencing an unparalleled ecological disaster known as the Dust Bowl.
Following a severe and sustained drought in the Great Plains, the region’s soil began to erode and blow away. This created enormous black dust storms that blotted out the sun and swallowed the countryside. Thousands known as “dust refugees” fled the area to seek better lives.
On Capitol Hill, while testifying about the erosion problem, soil scientist Hugh Hammond Bennett threw back the curtains to reveal a sky blackened by dust. Bennett’s testimony moved Congress to unanimously pass legislation declaring soil and water conservation a national policy and priority.
Bennett would found and head the Soil Conservation Service, now known as the Natural Resources Conservation Service. Since about three-fourths of the continental United States is privately owned, Congress realized that only active, voluntary support from landowners would guarantee the success of conservation work on private land.
In 1937, President Franklin D. Roosevelt wrote the governors of all the states recommending legislation that would allow local landowners to form soil conservation districts. West Virginia’s Soil Conservation Committee was created in 1939. Its functions and programs were to conserve soil and reduce erosion.
By referendum, the first conservation district organized in West Virginia was the West Fork Conservation District on February 2, 1940. The Eastern Panhandle and Greenbrier Valley Conservation Districts followed on February 3, 1940. Today, West Virginia has 14 Conservation Districts, each consisting of one to six counties.
In 2002, the state Legislature changed the name of the “Soil Conservation Committee” to “State Conservation Committee” to show that the committee’s responsibilities went beyond soil to all natural resources such as air and water. The State Conservation Committee serves as the governing body of the WVCA.
Other farm owning winners from the district included Eddie Layne from Mingo county, John McDowell from Lincoln County, Edsel Alshire from Boone county and Ricky Coyner from Cabell County.
For more information on conservation efforts, visit http://www.wvca.us/index.cfm.