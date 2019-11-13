FORT GAY — Pap’s pumpkins are always large. And, they tend to win a lot of awards.
Robert Cyrus holds the West Virginia record for largest pumpkin with his gigantic gourd from last year that weighed in at 1,583.5 pounds — but, that didn’t stop him from trying again this year.
This year he grew a few more, with one weighing in at 1,289 pounds and another at 1,555 pounds. He and his family took the smaller of the two to Guston, Kentucky, to a weigh off and won 1st Place on Sept 21. It then won second place at the Milton Pumpkin Festival this year, but under another name.
Tyson Shilot, Cyrus’ grandson entered the pumpkin with his name on it.
“He was so excited to win second place,” Lisa Rardin, Tyson’s mom, said. “He kept asking if he was popular.”
For the Cyrus family, pumpkins are a family affair, with everyone coming together to help raise the plants.
Although it is labor-intensive, Cyrus said pumpkin growing remains a hobby and a way to connect with his grandchildren.
They spend about as much time tending to the pumpkins as he does, he said.
According to Cyrus, there is no secret to growing pumpkins that weigh more than 1,500 pounds. It just takes the right kind of seeds, the most nutrient-rich soil available and hundreds of hours of labor and attention.
“There’s no secret to growing pumpkins,” he said. “You just got to lay your phone down, turn off the TV and spend time outdoors for a while.”
Cyrus didn’t enter his biggest pumpkin of the year at the pumpkin festival because someone purchased it at the Yadkin Valley Weigh-off in North Carolina on Sept 28.
The pumpkin won first place in N.C. coming in at 1,555 pounds — just a little over 30 pounds shy of Cyrus’ own state record.