Tom Bloss was born in 1944 at St. Mary's Hospital. He grew up in the Wayne countryside, where he lives today right across the highway from the 12th green at Sugarwood Golf Course. His sixth generation grandfather, Valentine Bloss, lived on the property back in the 1700s. He was a soldier in the Revolutionary War.
"I lived on that farm with my younger brother and sister," Bloss said.
"My father was serving in the South Pacific when I was born. After his discharge he worked as a concrete finisher. At the time we lived in a two-story frame house with gas stoves and a large fireplace for heat. We had indoor plumbing with a real bathroom. We kept the outhouse for use whenever there was a waiting line at the inside bathroom."
Being the oldest, Bloss had the responsibility of using the horses for plowing.
Granddad did have a cantankerous farm tractor that was hand-cranked to start, a procedure that often resulted in sprained wrists and bruises. Milking the two cows was dad's job, but he expected help in the hay field.
"I pulled a lot of weeds from the garden," Bloss said. "Come hog killing time, I took orders from any adult who gave them. I've gone hunting with a 16-gauge shotgun that kicked so hard my shoulder ached till supper. Any location on Twelvepole Creek deep enough to go swimming was good. Huntington's Olympic Pool was nice, but Twelvepole Creek was better, closer and cheaper. I tried smoking corn silk once, but I turned a dark shade of green, got dizzy and weak after a few minutes haven't tried it since."
Bloss remembers Huntington when the sidewalks were crowded, the lunch counters were busy, and the movies had great Westerns. It was a time when hitchhiking was considered safe.
"I attended Lavalette grade school," Bloss said. "That's when the school bus driver had authority to 'tan the hide' of any passenger who misbehaved. I never was caught in the act on the bus but not as lucky in school. I probably deserved every spanking I received; it's a shame the practice doesn't continue today. Marbles at recess were popular, and we gambled with them. My mother hated all gambling, so I always told her we just played for fun."
Bloss attended Buffalo High School for three years until the school districts changed, which transferred him for his final year to Wayne High
School, where he graduated in 1963.
"Good jobs were hard to find after high school," he said. "No one wanted to hire you for fear you would be drafted, so I just joined the Air Force to get my service over with."
After an "assembly line" physical and swearing in at the Ventura Hotel in Ashland, Bloss was off to Lackland Air Force Base in Texas.
He said the only good thing about food at basic training was that it didn't come back up.
"My first assignment was Lockbourne Air Force Base in Ohio," Bloss said. "I remember the base having a lockdown on Nov. 22, 1963, when Kennedy was shot."
Next assignment was Francis Warren AFB in Cheyenne, Wyoming: an Air Force Base without a runway because it was a missile installation. There were more than 200 missile sites within a 100-mile radius. His next assignment was Bien Hoa,South Vietnam.
"I was assigned to Civil Engineering as a Site Development Specialist," Bloss said. "I prepared land area for construction on location and around the perimeter."
Bloss showed graphic pictures of destroyed aircraft reduced to rubble during his tenure there. Other pictures included nearby buildings in heaps of charred wood fragments, all the results of mortar attacks that came at any time night or day.
"Most everyone had extra duties assigned in Vietnam," Bloss said.
"I was assigned to check runways after attacks to make sure they were safe for aircraft to take off and land. Another additional duty was performing night patrols. During those shifts I patrolled areas of high threat - something I always hated. They used powdered milk and powdered eggs in the chow hall. Once I thought the cooks had prepared steak, and it turned out to be liver ... never touched that stuff again."
After seven months, he was allowed a few days of R&R in Bangkok, where he enjoyed his first hot shower since coming to Vietnam. He ate hot food, never touched any liver but enjoyed eating plenty of fresh eggs.
"I was discharged in California after returning stateside," Bloss said. "I should have traveled back to West Virginia in civilian clothes because I was treated like I had leprosy everywhere I went."
Bloss found employment with Appalachian Power, where he retired after nearly 36 years, and then worked another 10 years with Pritchard Electric before retiring for good.
"I now enjoy playing golf," he said. "Haven't had a hole-in-one yet, but I enjoy trying. I play a couple days each week in season with a great bunch of guys. Marriage to my wonderful wife, Judy, lasted nearly 50 years until she passed away in 2017."
Clyde Beal seeks out interesting stories from folks around the Tri-State. Email archie350@frontier.com.