WAYNE — Two fugitives were arrested in separate encounters throughout Wayne County on Sunday, according to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson.
James “Jimmy” Christopher Mullins, 42, of Fort Gay, West Virginia, was arrested in the Prichard area in a separate incident. Mullins, who was on parole for armed robbery, was charged with a parole violation after he was arrested by the DEU and West Virginia State Police, Thompson said.
The DEU seized methamphetamine, marijuana digital scales and baggies from Mullins during the investigation, Thompson said.
In addition to the parole violation, he is charged with possession with intent to deliver meth, pseudoephedrine altered and obstruction.
During a separate investigation, the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit arrested Amber Ball, 32, during a traffic stop in the Prichard area. Ball is a fugitive from Kentucky and was wanted on a parole violation.
Both are housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.