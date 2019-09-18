By LUKE CREASY
Staff Writer
CHARLESTON - Three commissioners in Wayne County are anxiously awaiting on an announcement from the West Virginia Public Port Authority board concerning a meeting to discuss the future of the Heartland Intermodal Gateway Facility in Prichard, WV.
Commissioners Jeff Maddox and Robert Pasley attended the most recent meeting of the board during the first week of August, making a plea to the board members to delay the sale of the Heartland Intermodal Gateway facility in Prichard, West Virginia.
The result of that meeting kept any decision about the facility's future from being made until sometime this month. The Wayne County Commission was given until Aug. 30 to find any parties that might be interested in leasing the Intermodal facility, at which point the Port Authority board members would schedule another meeting to review any 'expressions of interest' (EOI) submitted through the West Virginia Department of Transportation.
Therein lies the source of the commission's unrest about the properties future.
Maddox said he received confirmation from the Port of Virginia (PVA) that they had submitted an official EOI to lease the facility from the WVDOT, something the commission believes the state wasn't expecting.
Nonetheless, there has been no date released for a meeting that was supposed to have been scheduled the first week of September - a time frame set at the previous meeting.
"I'll bet you they're shocked. The chronology of this thing goes back to 1999 that the state has been kicking this can. They finally got the funding and got it built, got it open but it took them almost two decades and then they say,
"Here's twenty four days to fix this," Maddox said.
Their fear remains that instead of leasing operations, the state would rather have it's hands clean of the property all together.
"I think the state's preference remains to sell but I don't know if I understand that based on the amount they would probably end up selling it for," said Pasley.
"If they (PVA) made a decent proposal than you'd think they (the state) would almost have to take it," he added.
"We (the commissioners) are not players in this, we're just cheerleaders but at least we were able to do something to slow the outright selling of it down."
Commissioners believe leasing the facility for operation is "the only way the state has an chance of recovering the money that has been spent on that property" and fear that it would not be used for it's intended purpose if sold into the wrong hands.
"Whenever this meeting does happen, we need to be ready to go do whatever and take one last stab and saving this thing if we have to," Maddox said.
West Virginia Transportation Secretary Byrd White, head of the West Virginia Public Port Authority Board, could not be reached for comment on where the board stands regarding the future of the facility or when their next meeting might occur.