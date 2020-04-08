GENOA — Despite not being able to meet in person, students at Genoa Elementary in Wayne County still found a way to conduct the annual Egg Drop competition by sharing idea in a virtual classroom, submitting designs to teachers via email and broadcasting the competition on social media.
Students met virtually using technology such as Zoom, Facetime and other online chat resources to brainstorm ideas and communicate with teacher’s to come up with the blueprints for how best to protect their egg from cracking when dropped.
“The best blue prints were chosen and followed and created with available materials. This was all possible by teachers, parents, and students of Genoa Elementary collaborating together online,” said Tabetha Stepp.
Student’s from Ms. Mize’s Kindergarten class, Ms. Collins’ 1st/2nd grade split class, Ms. Robinson’s 3rd grade class, and Mrs. Sloan’s 4th/5th grade split class competed against each other. Robinson’s class was named the winner.
Teacher’s used Facebook Live to broadcast the egg drop so students could tune in and see how their blueprint to protect their egg fared when dropped from a bucket truck.