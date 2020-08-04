Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON - Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area, Inc. is set to conduct open job interviews and hire new employees for the Lavalette & Virginia Avenue Goodwill stores.

Open interviews for the Lavalette Goodwill store will be held on Thursday August 6th from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM at the Lavalette Goodwill, located at 4541 5th Street Rd.– Huntington, WV 25701.

Open job interviews for the Virginia Avenue Goodwill store will be held on Friday August 7th from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM at the Virginia Avenue Goodwill, located at 1005 Virginia Avenue- West Huntington, WV 25701.

Open positions include part-time retail associate positions for the Lavalette & Virginia Avenue Goodwill locations.

Interested individuals should bring their resume and/or cover letter to the interview or fill out an application on site. The interviews will be conducted on a first-come-first-serve basis.

For more details about the open positions, individuals may contact human resources at 304-525-7034.

