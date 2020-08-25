CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday afternoon that school marching bands would be permitted to perform at extracurricular activities after all, following an announcement from the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission that said they’d be barred from performing at the events due to COVID-19.
“Yesterday, the WVSSAC announced that our marching bands would not be able to perform at extracurricular activities this fall,” Justice said in a release. “This decision was made without my input.”
Justice said health officials worked with the WVSSAC and the Department of Education to develop new guidelines in order for students in marching band to perform at football games throughout the upcoming season.
The new guidelines were expected to be released Tuesday afternoon, but were not available as of press time.
Justice said keeping students socially distanced and as safe as possible was key.
Wayne High School color guard member Baylee Parsons said the initial ruling made her as though members of the organization were “non-essential.”
“Please remember that when you make your posts and comments regarding the decision made by the WVSSAC this evening, they are still taking your children’s interests and feelings into consideration and considering them ‘essential.’” she said. “However, for the parents and fans of marching band members all around the state, their children are being considered ‘non-essential.’ They had already taken away our competitions. The only bit of hope we had left for our season was to perform on the sidelines and at halftime. We want to play, too.”
Many in the county as well as statewide were ablaze when news of the initial WVSSAC guidelines prohibiting band performances at games released, wondering how this would effect band members.
“Many times those involved in music and arts in general are pushed to the bottom, and are already struggling to get the same level of attention and recognition of other organizations,” parent Vanessa Moser said. “Being able to perform on the sidelines and at halftime was these kids’ last chance at having a season, and now [that] decision has made some of them feel as though they are ‘non-essential.’ They are using the same terminology that we as adults have been using throughout this pandemic to show that they feel like band is being considered not as important as other organizations.”
Moser said when the news originally broke of band not being able to congregate at games, it immediately caused turmoil within her household with her two children.
“My sophomore daughter is a cheerleader, and though there are restrictions, she is permitted to be on the sidelines at each football game,” Moser said. “However, now that we have this ruling, my junior daughter who is on the color guard will not receive the opportunity to live out her season.”
Moser said her daughter on the band team immediately felt as though it was not fair her sister as well as the other athletes would be able to play, but she would not be able to perform as a band member.
“It was tough, but I had to explain to her that it isn’t this team or that organization against each other, the band should be able to perform — period — and that has nothing to do with the others,” she said.
“There is already a stigma that surrounds band, and this decision, if held up, only helps to enforce that these children do not matter. They have already had so much taken away from them from budget constraints limiting them to home games to their competition season being gone due to COVID-19, so I really hate to see them lose their season as a whole.”
The WVSSAC says they will continue to monitor the situation as new data on the virus is released for all controlled activities.