CEREDO — The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington on Thursday awarded a grant to Golden Girl Group Home to develop a fitness center for the benefit of its residents.
The $24,000 grant will fund a cardio room provided by The THRI-V Center where community leaders in fitness can volunteer their time to teach the young ladies at Golden Girl how to stay healthy and fit as part of the Teen Health Responsibility Initiative.
There will also be televisions for self-guided classes when instructors aren’t available. The strength training room will provide weights and other equipment to give Golden Girl residents an opportunity to stay active.
Golden Girl residents will share the space in the former Ceredo-Kenova Elementary School with the Ceredo Police Department.
Golden Girl staff will collaborate with Chief Anthony Poston and his department to help residents learn self-defense techniques and other helpful benefits of strength training.
In addition, the residents will have the opportunity to develop respect for law enforcement.
Nikki Thomas, development director for Golden Girl, said the organization is extremely grateful to Ceredo Mayor Paul Billups for providing space for the project.
“Golden Girl would like to thank the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington for funding this project,” Thomas said. “Their generous gift will help us provide a place for our residents to combat childhood obesity and a sedentary lifestyle.”
West Virginia ranks second in the five states with the highest youth obesity rate in the U.S. at 20.9%. Childhood obesity is a serious problem in the U.S., putting children and adolescents at risk for poor health.
“The more we understand the barriers to good health, the more we can do to address them,” Thomas added.
Maltreatment has been identified as a risk factor for obesity. Due to the abuse and neglect endured by the residents at Golden Girl, the staff realizes these risks and wants to help the girls in their care avoid them.
Exercise improves mental health by reducing anxiety, depression and negative mood and by improving self-esteem and cognitive function.
According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, exercise has also been found to alleviate symptoms such as low self-esteem and social withdrawal.
“Physical health is key to mental health,” Thomas said. “With this new fitness center, we can help our residents stay active, eat well, sleep better, improve their performance in school and improve their overall health. It’s a win-win.”
The Healthy Communities Initiative through the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington allows eligible nonprofits to apply for funding to support projects for health-related programming that addresses health from a whole-person perspective.
The project is made possible by the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington as well as Katrina Mailloux, owner of Brown Dog Yoga, who also contributed funds.
To learn more about the project or how to help Golden Girl, contact Thomas at 304-939-5726 or nthomas@gggh.org.
More information regarding Golden Girl Group Home can be found online at gggh.org.