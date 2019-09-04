The Wayne County News
WAYNE - This summer, Chase Smith, of the Whites Creek Critters 4-H Club in Wayne County, was selected to represent West Virginia as an Ambassador with the National 4-H Shooting Sports Ambassador Program. He participated in a week-long training in Texas in early August to prepare him to serve in this capacity over the upcoming year.
The program allows 4-H youth to advocate and promote the 4-H Shooting Sports program with stakeholders, donors and to represent the program at state and possibly national events.
Furthermore, Ambassadors develop skills in leadership, public speaking and community service as part of the program. To learn more about the Wayne County 4-H Shooting Sports program, please contact Julie Tritz, 4-H Extension Agent at the WVU Extension Service Wayne County office at 304-272-6839 or by email at julie.tritz@mail.wvu.edu.