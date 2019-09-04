0904_4H_42179.jpg
Buy Now

The Wayne County News

WAYNE - This summer, Chase Smith, of the Whites Creek Critters 4-H Club in Wayne County, was selected to represent West Virginia as an Ambassador with the National 4-H Shooting Sports Ambassador Program. He participated in a week-long training in Texas in early August to prepare him to serve in this capacity over the upcoming year.

The program allows 4-H youth to advocate and promote the 4-H Shooting Sports program with stakeholders, donors and to represent the program at state and possibly national events.

Furthermore, Ambassadors develop skills in leadership, public speaking and community service as part of the program. To learn more about the Wayne County 4-H Shooting Sports program, please contact Julie Tritz, 4-H Extension Agent at the WVU Extension Service Wayne County office at 304-272-6839 or by email at julie.tritz@mail.wvu.edu.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.