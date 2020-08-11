Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $8.99 for your first 3 months.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.

WAYNE — Two people are dead and two others are injured after a early morning head-on collision took place on Sunday, located near Prichard on U.S. 52.

According to West Virginia State Police, James Stewart and Bonita Garn were pronounced dead upon arrival on the roadway near Whites Creek and drug use and excessive speed are suspected to be the cause of the accident.

Police say Stewart was traveling northbound on U.S. 52, also known as Tolsia Highway, at 6:16 a.m. in a Ford F-350 when Garn, who was traveling southbound, crossed the center line in front of the truck. According to police, Stewart attempted to leave the roadway to avoid the oncoming car, but was still struck head-on. Two others in the car with Garn were injured.

Police cited evidence of drug use and excessive speed as the cause of the accident.

W.V. State Police, Prichard Fire and EMS, Kenova Fire and EMS and Ceredo Fire and EMS were on the scene.

U.S. 52 was reopened at 9:56 after the accident was cleaned up.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.