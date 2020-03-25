The Wayne County 4-H Ambassadors met earlier this month and made "cupcake" socks for the residents at the Wayne Nursing Home. These will be delivered later this spring. Youth involved include (l-r): Izzy Ballengee, Malaki Ballengee, Danielle Adkins, Simon Ballengee, Brenna Barnett, Zara Harold, Bekah Napier, Alivia Adkins, and Conner Hall. To learn more about community service opportunities through the Wayne County 4-H program, please contact the WVU Extension Service Wayne County office at 304-272-6839.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
- ODU's McCray named National Coach of Year Finalist
- EKU's Hamilton named District Coach of Year
- Advocates worry about domestic violence uptick amid increased isolation
- Students scramble to save capstone class, charity commitment due to virus
- Police roundup: Destruction of property included among HPD incident reports
- Olympics delayed as US nears a deal on $2 trillion in relief
- W.Va. stay-home order starts Tuesday amid virus concerns
- Number of coronavirus cases in W.Va. jumps to 39
- Beshear: Coronavirus cases in Kentucky surpass 160
WCN Online Poll
AP Region News
- The Latest: South Korea reports 100 new coronavirus cases
- Indiana health chief warns coronavirus cases will increase
- Whitmer: Detroit-area hospital system 'almost at capacity'
- Olympics delayed as US nears a deal on $2 trillion in relief
- The Latest: UNC's Anthony delaying draft decision
- W.Va. stay-home order starts Tuesday amid virus concerns
- Mississippi governor bans most gatherings of 10 or more