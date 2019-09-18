By ROBERT THOMPSON
For the Wayne County News
Buffalo Creek, located in Ceredo District, was home to some of the earliest schools in Wayne County with the first one appearing before the Civil War. In the 1850s, a school was located on Buffalo Creek near Wirt Brumfield Hollow. Like many others, the school was made of logs with a large fireplace, and seats were made of split logs. The floor was simply packed earth. Eventually, the log structure was replaced by frame buildings.
Up until 1908, Buffalo Creek was served by two small schools just a short distance apart. That year, the district decided to consolidate the schools into one building that would be located in between both. Four acres of land was purchased from William Edward Plymale, and a four-room, two-story frame school was built. Three rooms were located downstairs while a large room with a stage was housed on the second floor. A bell tower was built on the front of the building. The new school, known as Central Graded School, opened in the fall of 1909 and served as a place for community events as well.
It was stated that the Buffalo Creek community was vehemently against consolidation of their small schools into Central Graded. During its first few years of existence, the new school saw little support from the community and began to fall into disrepair.
At that time, the only high school in Wayne County was Ceredo-Kenova, and students throughout the rest of the county were out of luck if they desired to attend a secondary school.
This situation changed thanks to a man named Prof. Taylor Bascom McClure who had operated a private school in the town of Wayne since 1882. McClure, serving as both principal and teacher, initiated a one-year high school in the Central Graded School building on Buffalo Creek in 1915, and it became known as the Ceredo District High School, catering specifically to students from that area. At the time, each magisterial district operated its own school system, hence the name of the new high school. J. Floyd Harrison, also a resident of the town of Wayne, served as assistant principal of the high school and principal of grades one through eight at the graded school.
McClure himself was a draw for the school, having been the premier educator in the county for decades, and about thirty students enrolled in 1915. At least a handful of students traveled from as far south as Wayne to attend a genuine, publicly-funded high school for the first time.
McClure served at Ceredo District High School for only the first year before returning to his private school in Wayne. Betha Plymale followed McClure as principal at the new high school. By the end of the decade, Ceredo District High School had expanded its courses to two years and finally became a four-year school in 1921.
Students began traveling from all over northern Wayne County to attend the school, and by 1922, four rooms were added, and a stable was built to accommodate students' horses. A basketball court and gym, built in 1921, provided athletic grounds for students.
The Wayne County News reported in December of 1921 that horses were still the primary form of transportation to Ceredo District High School. The stable was full with about two dozen animals each school day. A few students drove cars; however, they were outnumbered.
Attendance continued to increase and finally outgrew the Central Graded School building. Ceredo District purchased more land across the road from the graded school, and thanks to a successful bond issue, built a new brick building which began service in the fall of 1929. Costing $65,000, the new Ceredo District High School building had ten classrooms, a library, and cafeteria. A football field was constructed as well. The high school on Buffalo Creek continued under the name Ceredo District High School until 1933 when it was renamed Buffalo High School. That year, the county-unit school system we still use today was created, forcing the renaming of the school.
In the late 1990s, Buffalo High School was consolidated with Vinson and Ceredo-Kenova High Schools to form Spring Valley High School.
Just recently, demolition has begun on the old Buffalo High School building, almost exactly ninety years after the structure opened in the fall of 1929.