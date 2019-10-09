After closing its Huntington location late last month, a restaurant has re-opened at a new space in the Ceredo Plaza.
Holy Smoke BBQ, owned and operated by Ron and Denise Kilgore, opened in 2017 but quickly outgrew their original location in West Huntington. The rapid growth prompted the search for a new property for the business to expand.
“We had no room for seating, no room for parking, our business was growing but we didn’t have room to accommodate for that,” Kilgore said of the decision to relocate his business. “We looked from Barboursville to Kenova and everywhere in between for a new site. We’re glad we landed here.”
While located in Huntington, the restaurant had eleven people on staff. Kilgore said the move to Ceredo made room for more jobs at Holy Smoke and the business now employs around seventeen individuals, having made six new hires since the move.
The restaurant is a welcome sight for some area residents, one individual who stopped in to try Holy Smoke for the first time some the area needed something different for people to enjoy, more specifically something that wasn't a fast-food chain restaurant.
Kilgore said he and his wife are looking forward to serving the area along with several other family-owned dining locations in the Ceredo and Kenova.
“I’m happy to serve this community with other family owned businesses that have strong tradition around here like Rocco’s and Evaroni’s,” Kilgore said.
“There’s no shortage of good food around here.”
Holy Smoke BBQ is open Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.