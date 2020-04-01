PRICHARD — Erin Fitzpatrick says patience is the key when taking on a total remodel of a home.
Fitzpatrick and her husband, Casey, took on a full project home last year and are still in the works of completing it.
The home, located in Prichard, is right across the road from the Fitzpatrick’s former house.
“We felt like Prichard was the perfect little neighborhood in the country, but still close to Huntington and Louisa,” Erin said.
When the home become available, it checked off much of the family’s “want” and “needs” lists, and had the bones to work with for a Chip and Johanna Gaines style fixer upper.
“We’ve always wanted a brick home and I was able to picture it with white bricks instead of red before we even bought it,” Erin said. “We loved the big, flat yard for our kids to play in and could imagine raising our family there.”
The house also has a really sweet history. John and Mildred Michael built the house in 1956. They both lived there until their deaths, and the house was then bought by their daughter Joyce Davis, which is who sold the Fitzpatricks the home.
“It was very special that they trusted us with a home that had always been in their family,” Erin said.
Originally, the plan was to almost completely rebuild the house — which in the end is exactly what the family ended up doing. Both the exterior and the interior of the home were completely changed.
From the outside, the former red brick exterior received a bright and fresh whitewash and new custom black frame windows to pop with the antique brick paint job.
On the inside, the entire aesthetic was changed to be more modern and fitting for current times.
“When we bought the house, it had plaster walls and carpet. We stripped the entire house down to the studs,” Erin said.
The project began with opening a wall between the dining room and kitchen to make one space. Then, the family opened a doorway beside the fireplace between the living room and kitchen.
“While the house was down to the studs, we decided to vault the ceiling in the living room. We put in all new lighting and drywall. We refinished the hardwood floors that had been covered with carpet since the 1970s,” she said.
In the kitchen, cabinets, countertops and appliances were added. The bathroom received a new bathtub and fixtures, bedrooms were torn out and updated and the living room was made the main focus of the home.
The living room received vaulted ceilings to make the room seem bigger and more airy. The fireplace was completely changed and updated with farmhouse shiplap.
“I love it all, but since we spend most of our time in the living room I have to say it is my favorite part of the remodel,” Erin said.
One of the most surprising things when taking on the project was where the money was spent, according to the family.
“In the beginning, I thought everything in our budget was going to go towards the cosmetics of the house,” Erin said. “We quickly found out the house still had its original electrical wiring from 1956, which could have been dangerous for our family if we left it. So, we had to have the entire house rewired, which took away from some of the plans we originally had.”
The Fitzpatricks aren’t finished perfecting the home yet.
“I don’t think we will ever stop working on the house!” Erin said. “We love the house and only want to continue to make improvements. We are hopeful to add a master bathroom, a black metal roof, and completely finish our basement to create a play room and office space.”
For anyone planning to take on a similar project, Erin suggests being prepared before ever starting.
“My advice to anyone considering remodeling an older house is to expect at least one complication, but it is worth it in the end,” she said. “And, learn to have patience. I had to learn how to be more patient because I was so anxious to have the house finished and perfect, but a complete remodel is not easy or fast.”
Though family and friends helped to complete some of the projects, the Fitzpatricks are thankful for the work of professionals as well.
“We couldn’t have completed our remodel without our contractor, Bill Stiltner,” Erin said. “My husband and some family members were able to complete some, which saved a lot of money, but Bill and his partner Chuck definitely completed the hardest jobs and put up with my constant changing mind.”
Erin is a former teacher, now stay at home mom and Casey is a professor at Marshall University’s School of Pharmacy and have been married for 7-years. The couple has two children, Ella who is 5 and Case who is 2.