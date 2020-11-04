CEREDO — Huntington Tri-State Airport is set to receive more than $80,000 in funding for a project to reconstruct a taxiway and taxiway lighting.
A total of five airports in the Mountain State will receive grants from Special Revenue, provided by the Aviation Fuel Tax, to provide a portion of the local match for additional Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grants, Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday.
HTS will receive $81,032 from the West Virginia Aeronautics Commission to go toward a project to reconstruct a taxiway and taxiway lighting. Yeager Airport in Charleston will receive $33,734 from the WVAC to go toward projects to rebuild the runway safety area, reconstruct taxiway lighting and improve upon energy efficiency of their operations. Greenbrier Valley Airport will receive $59,285 from the WVAC to go towards projects to rehabilitate apron, conduct a drainage study and reconstruct taxiway lighting. Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport will receive $44,802 from the WVAC to go toward energy efficient LED lighting upgrades, and Braxton County Airport will receive $6,128 from the WVAC to help construct a T-Hangar.
The combined WVAC grant total on these projects is $224,980 and opens up access to over $6.6 million more in funding from the FAA.
Also, each of the state’s 24 airports will receive general revenue grants of $12,500 apiece, for a combined total of $300,000. These grants go toward safety and infrastructure upgrades.
In addition to airport funding, $125,000 in funds were awarded toward Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) training for airport first responders.
“We thank Governor Justice for recognizing that airports are struggling with the impact COVID-19 has had on air travel, and for his continued support of the entire aviation community,” Aeronautics Director Sean Hill said. “Airports are a critical component to West Virginia’s transportation infrastructure. The grants awarded will help to lift airports up.”