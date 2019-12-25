HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man charged in the shooting death of a Lavalette man outside of a downtown Huntington bar in August will get a new attorney because of a conflict of interest related to another man charged in connection with the crime.
Devon Jarea Chaffins, of Huntington, is facing an indictment alleging one count of misdemeanor involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Tyler Zhea Asbury, 19, of Lavalette. Another man, Keaton Dale Stiltner, of Wayne, also was charged with wanton endangerment.
Chaffins had been assigned a public defender in the case, but after learning of the second indictment, his attorney Paul Jordan asked to be disqualified from the case because the co-defendant had also been assigned a public defender, which created a conflict of interest.
At a hearing Tuesday morning, Cabell Circuit Judge Alfred E. Ferguson agreed to disqualify Jordan and instead assigned defense attorney Abe Saad to the case, but Saad later said he, too, has a conflict of interest in the case.
Multiple defendants charged in connection with a case are typically indicted in a single indictment, creating co-defendants, and it is unclear why two separate indictments were returned in this case.
On Tuesday, it was stated the Cabell County Prosecutor’s Office has also been disqualified from the case and Kanawha County assistant prosecutor Jonathan Calhoun has been assigned as the replacement.
Asbury was taken off life support shortly after being shot about 2 a.m. Aug. 4 outside the former Hot Corner Bar in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington.
As part of their investigation, officers found there was an argument at the bar, which continued outside. As two individuals got into a vehicle to leave, gunshots were fired and one person in the vehicle was struck.
Officers stopped the vehicle a short distance from the bar and the victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
After the shooting, Hot Corner’s liquor license was suspended for 10 days pending an investigation into the business, but it later voluntarily surrendered its liquor license to the West Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Administration.