WASHINGTON — All airports in West Virginia will receive a portion of a $9,398,776 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., announced Tuesday that the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act airport grants, to provide relief to local airports that have lost revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, had been secured for the state. This is part of a $10 billion allocation of funds from the CARES Act to airports nationwide.
All 23 airports in the Mountain State will receive a portion of the grant. Four of those will collect over $1 million in relief funds.
Yeager Airport (CRW) in Charleston will collect $4,800,956; Huntington Tri-State (HTS), $1,727,800; North Central West Virginia Airport (CKB) in Clarksburg, $1,151,897; and Greenbrier Valley (LWB) in Lewisburg, $1,042,623.
“Our airports play a critical role in ensuring goods and services arrive at their destination on time, especially during a crisis,” Miller said in a news release. “I am so happy to see this significant funding come home to provide West Virginia with the resources needed to combat this virus quickly and effectively.”
The remaining funds will be distributed in four tiers. Five airports in Beckley, Bluefield, Morgantown, Parkersburg and Wheeling will receive $69,000 each. Six airports in Elkins, Fairmont, Logan, Martinsburg, Moundsville and Point Pleasant will collect $30,000 each. Seven airports in Buckhannon, Petersburg, Phillipi, Ravenswood, Summersville, Sutton and Williamson will receive $20,000 each. Kee Field Airport (I16) in Pineville will collect $1,000.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said the total relief package is meant to help sustain airport operations during a time of decreased travel nationwide as the coronavirus reaches its peak in the United States.
“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” she said.
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said he was pleased to see his home state receive help through this funding.
“We must work to ensure that rural states like West Virginia receive dedicated funding in the next emergency funding package,” he added.