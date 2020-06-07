MARIETTA, Ohio — Marietta College’s Joshua Pennington, of Huntington, was recently awarded the Ford Rinard Memorial Scholarship during a special virtual ceremony conducted by Marietta College’s Department of Business & Economics.
The Ford Rinard Memorial Scholarship was established in 2006, the purpose of this fund is to provide financial assistance to a junior or senior student with a major in the Department of Business & Economics. Preference is given to students with demonstrated financial need and without regard to class standing. It benefits students from Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Kentucky or the Carolinas.
Pennington is majoring in Sport Management and is scheduled to graduate in May 2022. He is a graduate of Spring Valley High School.