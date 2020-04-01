CEREDO — In the past, airports in small markets may have been threatened by the trend of air-carriers transitioning to larger aircraft and moving on from smaller jets in favor of larger planes.
In the midst of the transition, Huntington Tri-State Airport has found a way to not only keep numbers steady, but also see them rise to record numbers.
“Historically, the past three or four years, we’ve hovered right around that 100,000 (deplanements) mark. 2019 was a really good year for us because we were up to about 109,000, which is really good,” executive director Brent Brown said.
He attributed much of that success to a new route added by Allegiant Air — a direct flight from HTS to Destin, Florida — but added that as the airlines have moved to bigger planes, many other routes have had sustained success to bolster those numbers even higher.
“The new Destin route performed really well for both the airport and Allegiant, so they’re bringing that back this year,” Brown said.
Because of that success, he added that Allegiant is constantly looking to HTS for new flight possibilities as they have proven to be an ample breeding ground for experimenting with destinations.
“When talking with Allegiant, they continue to be extremely happy with the way that HTS, especially since we’re one of their smaller regions, has continued to keep planes full. Because of that, they keep offering us new routes and continue to look at us for new opportunities,” Brown said.
“Those opportunities take time to develop and get into their planning because they only have a certain number of aircraft, but as they grow their fleet, they’re looking to us because we continue to perform well.”
American Airlines has experienced similar success, and Brown referred to them as the “workhorse” for Huntington Tri-State Airport, as they provide the majority of commercial air traffic each day, having between two and three inbound flights on any given day.
The overall success of the airport could lead to additional destinations out of HTS in the future, Brown said, without giving any additional details about where those destinations might be.
“We have talked about some new opportunities that will hopefully continue to develop so that I can announce those at a later date,” he said. “We are definitely looking at some new routes that would be great for this area that neither Huntington nor Charleston airports are servicing at this time.”
Completed projects
“In 2019, we completed our elevator project, which was a $1.6 million EDA project we did with the state,” Brown said. “It’s really the first phase of a parking structure project, and we’re continuing to work on finding funding to complete the whole parking project.”
HTS also received $100,000 from Cabell County, which provided funds for new flooring to be installed throughout the terminal.
“If we are attracting businesses or people that are potentially going to invest in Huntington and the surrounding area, we didn’t want their first impression to be ugly, nasty carpet,” Brown said. “Same thing with our Jet Center — it was old and outdated, and we were able to invest about $50,000 into it, which really made a big difference.”
The Jet Center is for private and business aircraft. Charters also use the center. For example, the Marshall University football team uses the Jet Center for charter flights. The airport’s business partners who come in and out get fueling, pick up their rental cars, get catering service and perform de-icing of their aircraft at the Jet Center.
Last year, Huntington Tri-State Airport completed a $13 million project called the Taxiway Alpha relocation project. The result of the project moved the taxiway centerline 75 feet to the north. Brown said in the original design, the runway safety area and the taxiway safety areas were overlapping, and in order to meet FAA regulations, they had to be separated. The relocated taxiway also allows for the proper wing-tip clearance around certain obstructions around the taxiway alpha route and now can accommodate larger aircraft.
“Any aircraft the American (Airlines) uses would have been able to safely use the old taxiway. This move was for safety reasons. We needed to have that separation from the runway safety area,” said Brown, “but as American Airlines and our other carriers are moving to bigger aircraft, that’ll come into play because those wingspans will obviously be larger.”
As they were completing the Taxiway Alpha relocation project, crews noticed a developing slip along the commercial apron (where aircraft are parked, unloaded or loaded, refueled or boarded). That turned out to be an $800,000 slide repair, which stabilized the shoulder that goes up against the commercial ramp.
Ongoing projects
In fall 2019, two additional slips were identified and addressed — one along the runway safety area on the south side and another near the snow removal equipment building.
“With the crazy amount of rain we’ve been getting over the past year or two, it has really saturated the soil over by the runway safety area, which really wasn’t designed for those heavy amounts of rain so it started eroding a section of that land,” Brown said.
He was complimentary of the FAA for assisting in getting the slip near the runway safety area addressed promptly so that the airport did not have to cease operations on the runway.
“Had we not been able to come up with the funding, it had the potential of closing down our runway. It was good that the FAA was partnering with us there. That particular project is currently in winter-shutdown,” Brown added. “We’re still getting too much rain and can’t get the production we need, so that crew will come back sometime in the spring to finish that up. They did enough to stabilize the slope and stop the slide from moving.”
The other slip, he said, began by the snow removal equipment building on the west side of the airport.
“That slide really developed very quickly. We noticed it one day about 30 or 40 feet away from the building and immediately notified the FAA, but by the time we were able to get funding and bids in hand, it had already moved up to the building and took out some of our sidewalk,” Brown said.
Though that project is also in winter-shutdown, crews stabilized the slip with a piling wall and will complete the repair in the spring. Brown said the airport staff is always monitoring the airfield and other areas on the property, conducting routine perimeter checks in accordance with the FAA, which is why they’ve been able to address so many of these types of projects before they turn into safety hazards.
“Being on top of a hill, we’ve got to always be conscious and monitor all of our areas,” he said.
Upcoming projects
Brown said while his ultimate goal remains to grow the airport, including an expanded terminal and holding area for users, most of the work being done in the present is happening where the public won’t see it.
“I wish we could say we were working on something that our users could put eyes on because those projects are in the plans for a terminal expansion for our holding room and our gates, but the issues we’re facing right now circle around the number of slides we’re dealing with,” Brown said.
He highlighted a project along the south edge of the runway safety area that involves draining a 14.5-acre pond holding 72 feet of water and repairing a slide in that same area. That project is expected to cost approximately $20 million.
“That was originally designed in the early 1950s to be a detention pond to drain water underneath the runway and onto the north side,” Brown said. “Over the years, that old clay pipe has deteriorated and been crushed, so we have a pond now. We’re moving forward with that, but we are still in the design phase for it.”
Brown said bids should be in-hand for the project in May, with the goal of beginning construction this summer.
That work, he said, will involve draining the pond, filling it with “good, usable material” and creating a new drainage path that will be directed south instead of north. While the pond is drained, crews will address the slide that’s against that safety area.
“Because that pond is 72 feet deep, that gives you an idea of how large that slide is and why that side of the runway safety area will have to be rebuilt and stabilized,” Brown said, adding that the airport runway will remain fully operational during construction.