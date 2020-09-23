Essential reporting in volatile times.

Huntington Tri-State Airport is receiving a grant to improve airport drainage, erosion control, and improve the runway safety area.

 File photo/HD Media

CEREDO — A grant to improve airport drainage, erosion control and improve the runway safety area at Huntington Tri-State Airport was announced Monday.

U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., said the airport, which is located three miles south of Huntington near Ceredo, will receive $1,387,846 from the Federal Aviation Administration.

“As we work to revitalize West Virginia, we must ensure our airports have the resources they need to support increased business and travel to our region,” Miller said.

“Our airports transport goods, services and people across the country. They need state-of-the-art facilities to be certain this happens safely. I am pleased to see this FAA grant support our airports and help strengthen our economy.”

