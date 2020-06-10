WAYNE — With all 35 precincts reporting, incumbents JoAnn Hurley and Randy Trautwein appear to have been re-elected to their seats on the Wayne County Board of Education.
Hurley led the Wayne County Board of Education race with 4,491 votes. She was guaranteed her seat on the board. Trautwein was elected to serve his first full term after being appointed to fill a vacancy in late 2018.
No more than two members from the same district may serve at the same time. One sitting member of the board currently represents the Union district, meaning Trautwein and Bryan Thompson (both Union) could not both be elected to fill the open seats, securing Hurley’s re-election. Representation from each district is not required on the five-member, nonpartisan body elected by county voters.
Hurley has served on the board for 12 years and said those dozen years have been some of the most rewarding in her nearly four-decade career in the Wayne County Schools system. She spent 37 years as a principal and teacher in Wayne and five years as a principal in Lawrence County, Kentucky.
The race behind Hurley was decided by fewer than 500 votes. Incumbent Trautwein received 4,066 votes, coming in ahead of Thompson, who received 3,599 votes.
Trautwein, a lifelong county resident and current lawyer at Lamp Bartram Levy Trautwein & Perry PLLC, said he brings a unique perspective to the board with his legal background. He was appointed in December 2018 following the resignation of former BOE member Tom Jarrell earlier that year.
He said he is “pleased, humbled and honored” voters would elect him back to the position, and now will focus his attention on helping the Wayne County school system move forward in his first full term.
“I am looking forward to the next four years. I know it will be a lot of work. We have a lot of challenges, and I look forward to being able to help meet those challenges,” Trautwein said. “We won’t get everything we want, but we are going to do everything we can to help our students in Wayne County.”
Thompson, a first-timer on the ballot, said he learned a lot from the experience and believes earning as many votes as he did will send a message to current board members.
“What has happened is that voters have sent a message that they want some change in the Board of Education. For us to only lose by 3%, I think you can see that people are starting to look for change,” Thompson said, while not ruling out the possibility of running for a seat again in 2022.
All results are unofficial until outstanding absentee ballots are received and the canvass is completed.