Rapper Kanye West has come 761 signatures short of appearing as a candidate for president on ballots in West Virginia.
West Virginia election officials determined more than half of the more than 13,800 signatures West’s campaign submitted to support his candidacy were invalid, said Mike Queen, director of communications for the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.
West, 43, currently based in Wyoming, announced his candidacy for president in a tweet on July 4. So far, West is an Independent presidential candidate in five states, Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Utah and Vermont, The Hill reported this week.
West won’t be on the ballot for president in at least 30 states so far, according to The Hill report.
West’s campaign met the deadline to submit his certificate of announcement and the signatures supporting his candidacy on Aug. 3.
After submitting the signatures, local county clerks and election officials determined whether signatures were legible and whether they were valid.
In West Virginia, a person with no party affiliation must submit a number of valid signatures that is equal to 1% of the number of people who voted in the last election for that office.
In West Virginia 714,400 people voted for president in 2016, meaning West, and any other Independent candidate needed 7,144 valid signatures, Queen said.
In total, West’s campaign submitted 18,365 legible signatures, but 7,482 signatures were declared invalid, Queen said.
To be a valid signature, the petition must be signed by a registered West Virginia voter and certified for in the county in which the person is registered.
Queen said a lot of signatures for West’s campaign came from areas near college campuses, giving the example of Monongalia County, where West Virginia University’s main campus is located.
According to data Queen provided to the Gazette-Mail, 4,022 signatures came from Monongalia County, and 983 of them were determined to be valid from registered voters in Monongalia County. The remaining 3,039 signatures were determined to be invalid.
Queen said a lot of the signatures from Monongalia, while made by registered voters, were considered invalid because some of the voters, likely college students, were not registered to vote in Monongalia County or even in West Virginia, if they were out-of-state students.
West received the most signatures from Kanawha County, 6,510 signatures, according to Queen’s data. In total, voters in 23 of West Virginia’s 55 counties signed petitions supporting West’s campaign.