Hello all. I hope your week has been well, and that you all had a wonderful Easter. I did, even though it was quite a bit different this year.
A lot of us have family members who may be elderly, may have compromised immune systems, or in some cases, both. I do. And like many of you guys, I wasn’t able to spend the holiday with them. It was tough, but I would much rather be calling them on the phone than having to prop them up beside the jukebox.
But, life has not stopped completely. We still have to buy food and toiletries, so we do have to venture out from time to time. I noticed the other day when I was grocery shopping that almost everyone was wearing a face mask, or were in some way covering their faces – even if a few of them did look like old-timey bank robbers. And honestly, there is nothing wrong with trying to be extra safe.
I know I would feel like the worst person in the world if I caught something and spread it around without knowing it. But these days those face masks are a hot commodity; and honestly, they need to be saved for the folks on the frontlines: doctors, nurses, medical personnel and first responders. They have dedicated their lives to keeping us safe, so the least we can do is forego a few face masks for them.
However, thanks to the joy that is the internet, I learned how to make my very own face mask, from an old bandana. There are also plenty of tutorials on how to sew ones that are all cutesy and perfect, but my sewing machine skills depend a lot on my mother, so I had to improvise. And honestly, once I got the hang of it, it was super easy.
How to make a bandana face mask
All you need is an old bandana, or a piece of cloth that will be big enough to cover your nose and mouth and two hair ties.
STEP 1: Lay the bandana or cloth out flat, and fold it up.
STEP 2: Once it’s folded all nice and neat, take a hair tie and slip it on either end.
STEP 3: Fold one end over, then fold the other end.
STEP 4: The first folded end should have a little opening, which you’ll want to stuff the next end into. Once it has been stuffed like a turkey – and you’re confident it’s in there to stay – simply slip it on.
STEP 5: Take one hair tie and put it over your ear then do the same on the other side. I recommend maybe using a couple that have been used and are a little more stretched out. I tried it with new ones and it was a little uncomfortable and was tough getting over my ear (maybe I just have big ears).
STEP 6: After you have your mask on, do some adjusting to make sure its covering your nose and mouth. Voila, you’re ready to go.
Have a great week, happy (online) shopping, and be safe out there!