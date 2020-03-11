CHARLESTON — The winner of the Mrs. West Virginia America 2020, which was crowned Feb. 29 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, is Katrina Kappen.
Kappen, a former Mrs. Putnam County, is a medical speech language pathologist for Lifetree Therapy Co. and not a strange face in Wayne County.
Kappen frequents Wayne Nursing and Rehab Center providing services for residents.
As Mrs. Putnam County, Kappen spent her reign raising awareness for Alzheimer’s disease and its impact on affected individuals and their loved ones, work she plans to continue as Mrs. West Virginia.
“Through my advocacy and friendships with the Alzheimer’s Association and the Dementia Friendly Coalition community, I aspire to help make West Virginia dementia-friendly,” she said in a news release.
“Since my career launched in the nursing home setting as a medical speech-language pathologist, my education and experience has granted me extensive knowledge, exposure and understanding of Alzheimer’s disease. I also witness this disease on a personal level as my grandmother has Alzheimer’s. I am watching the disease strip her of independence daily. On her behalf, I’ve made it my mission to fight to end Alzheimer’s.”
Kappen graduated magna cum laude from Concord University with a Bachelor of Science in education and taught briefly in many West Virginia counties prior to completing a Master of Science in communication disorders from Marshall University.
She is a native of Fayette County, and currently a military wife residing in Putnam County with her husband, Troy, and their Yorkie, Sarge.
Kappen will advance to the Mrs. America competition in Las Vegas, Nevada, in August.