At a recent meeting of Kenova City Council, Police Chief Bob Sullivan announced the hiring of one new police officer for the city as well as the promotion of three others.
With friends and family standing behind him, A.J. Cyrus was sworn into the Kenova Police Department on Thursday, Sept. 19 at City Hall, becoming the eighth member of the force led by Sullivan.
“I am happy to be a part of this force. We’ve got a young group of guys here that I can really relate to and they’ve welcomed me in,” Cyrus said. “Since I was a kid I’ve always wanted to be a cop. I went to school in Cincinnati and got my degree in criminology, which has led me to this point. I’m ready to get started.”
Cyrus’ first official day was Monday, Sept. 23. He said he will attend the West Virginia State Police Academy in January.
Later in the meeting Sullivan recommended three promotions within the department to council members, all three of which were unanimously approved. Anthony Thompson was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant, and Charles Newman and Paul Wolfe were each promoted from officer to sergeant.
In other business discussed at the September meeting of City Council, it was announced that Kenova’s Dreamland Pool cost the city approximately $13,000 to operate over the duration of summer 2019. That’s around $3,000 more than it cost in 2018, but this season came with increased costs for workers’ wages and utility costs, and the purchase of a new pool sweeper. Council members were pleased at the results of the 2019 season.
Due to ongoing utility upgrades to the area’s electric power grid, heavy, oversized equipment will be transported through the Kenova area nine different times between Sept. 23 and the first week of October.
These transports will travel from Interstate 64, onto W.Va. 75, then down Sycamore Street to 23rd Street in Kenova. The intersection there has been widened to allow larger vehicles to make the turn onto 23rd Street.
The Kenova Police Department is mandating vehicles be moved off the street during these transports. Each trip should take less than one hour. The first delivery was scheduled to occur on Sept. 23.
KPD will post ‘No Parking’ signs the evening before each delivery. If you have a vehicle that is currently disabled and cannot be moved off the public street under its own power, contact the police department immediately and they will assist in making arrangements.
Kenova City Council meetings occur on the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall. The public is encouraged to attend.