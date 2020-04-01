KENOVA — Kenova City council has passed a first reading of a new city ordinance that would ban housing a Pit bull or other ‘vicious’ dog breed inside city limits.
Mayor Tim Bias said the introduction of the new ordinance stems from an incident where a postal worker was attacked inside city limits.
“We’ve had two postal carriers have problems, one bad, and then another one. On top of that we’ve had a lot of complaints, so we drafted this one up,” Bias explained.
The ordinance was unanimously approved upon first reading and will be up for a second reading at the next regularly scheduled city council meeting.
If passed, the new policy would prevent any individual who doesn’t currently own one from acquiring, harboring, or keeping a Pit bull terrier or any other ‘vicious dog’ within the corporate limits of the municipality. This policy, if enacted, would apply to any Staffordshire bull terrier or American Staffordshire Bull terrier or any mixed breed of dog “that contains elements of the breed” as is identified by a state-recognized qualified Veterinarian.
“If you have one at this point, you’re fine, but you’ve got to register it. From the second reading on when (the ordinance) is enacted, if you don’t have one here already, you won’t be able to keep one in city limits.”
According to the ordinance, a vicious dog is defined as “any dog with the propensity, tendency or disposition to attack, cause injury or otherwise endanger the safety of human beings or other domestic animals or any dog which attacks a human being or other domestic animal one or more times without provocation.”
Under the new ordinance, first time offenders would be subject to a fine between $100-$1000 or imprisoned for 30 days, or both. For repeat offenders, the minimum fine elevates to $500.
It follows a similar policy drafted in the neighboring town of Ceredo, on that has been used by other municipalities as well and has been supported at the Supreme Court level, according to Bias.