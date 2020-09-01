KENOVA — Three people were arrested in Kenova over the weekend on drug charges after multiple interceptions of illegal substances by Kenova Police Department.
Amber Dean, of Fort Gay, was arrested for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine on Sunday night at approximately 11 p.m. after KPD intercepted a distribution amount of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.
Dean was transported to the Western Regional Jail and was pending arraignment before a Wayne County Magistrate.￼￼
The investigation is continuing and more arrests are pending in the case.
Jasmine Mullins, of Fort Gay, and George Holloway, of St. Albans, were both arrested for possession with intent to deliver heroin on Saturday night at approximately 10 pm. after KPD intercepted a distribution amount of heroin during a traffic stop.
Holloway was also charged with tampering with evidence.
Both suspects were been transported to the Western Regional Jail and were pending arraignment before a Wayne County Magistrate.￼
The investigation is continuing and more arrests are pending in this case as well.