By NIKKI DOTSON MERRITT
Managing Editor
KENOVA - Kenova police arrested three people and seized nearly 200 individually wrapped doses of heroin valued about $10,000 inside a car following a traffic stop last week.
Derrick Elonta Johnson, age 32, of Detroit, Mich., was charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, Kenova Police said.
Shelly Renee Kilgore was booked into the Kenova City Jail on an outstanding warrant. Police are seeking the identity of a second man.
Police stopped a car about 12:30 p.m. last Wednesday in the 400 block of Ninth Street, where they saw a passenger do something suspicious, and both men gave vague information about their true identity.
Police found about 200 individually wrapped doses of heroin valued about $10,000 inside the car.
All three were taken to Kenova Police headquarters for further questioning.