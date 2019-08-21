By NIKKI DOTSON MERRITT

Managing Editor

KENOVA - Kenova police arrested three people and seized nearly 200 individually wrapped doses of heroin valued about $10,000 inside a car following a traffic stop last week.

Derrick Elonta Johnson, age 32, of Detroit, Mich., was charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, Kenova Police said.

Shelly Renee Kilgore was booked into the Kenova City Jail on an outstanding warrant. Police are seeking the identity of a second man.

Police stopped a car about 12:30 p.m. last Wednesday in the 400 block of Ninth Street, where they saw a passenger do something suspicious, and both men gave vague information about their true identity.

Police found about 200 individually wrapped doses of heroin valued about $10,000 inside the car.

All three were taken to Kenova Police headquarters for further questioning.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.