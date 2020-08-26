KENOVA — The United Methodist Foundation of West Virginia Inc., which provides grants to help initiate programs, projects or activities which are innovative, new, or needed in order to enrich local churches and their ministries, has funded stickers that will be placed on donated food items in the Kenova Methodist Church’s Blessing Box.
Earlier this year, Youth Director of Kenova United Methodist Church (KUMC) Jaclyn Johnson applied for a grant through the Foundation.
Since the church youth sponsor a Blessing Box to collect non-perishable food items for the community, the grant requested money to print stickers to be placed on the donated food items. In April 2020, the KUMC Youth Group (a.k.a. Focus 4:12) was notified that they had received a $500 grant from the Foundation.
At that time, Johnson encouraged the youth to get creative and design a sticker. Once the youth designed their stickers, a friendly competition was conducted so the congregation could vote for their favorite. Since the church is only participating in virtual services, the voting occurred via Facebook.
All of the designs were beautiful but the one receiving the most votes was designed by Sophie Finley, who chose Ephesians 5:2 as her scripture and used a rose in her design. Runner-ups included designs by Jadyn Clark and Kierstin Lyons.
Non-perishable food items can be left at the Blessings Box located on Chestnut Street between the Gathering Place and the Scouts Building. Its motto states, “Take what you need, bring what you can and above all, be blessed.”