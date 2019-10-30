A Wayne man serving a life-sentence without parole at Mount Olive Correctional Complex in Fayette County reportedly died fewer than five years after beginning his sentence.
Lawrence Messina, spokesman for the state Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety confirmed inmate Clinton Douglas Skeens died of natural causes due to illness at Mount Olive Correctional Complex in November 2016.
There was no indication of foul play.
The 57 year-old Skeens was handed a life-sentence without parole after being convicted of first-degree murder in the Dec. 31, 2010 killing of retired Wayne High School football coach and guidance counselor Jess “Scott” Jarrell.
After the initial indictment in July 2011, psychiatrist Dr. Bobby A. Miller, determined Skeens to be psychotic. He also found that Skeens was malingering and exaggerating his symptoms.
Dr. Miller recommended that Skeens be referred to the William R. Sharpe, Jr. Hospital in Weston, West Virginia, for competence restoration services.
Approximately three months later, various evaluations were completed stating that Skeens was competent to stand trial. He was discharged from the hospital and transferred to the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
His murder trial began June 4, 2012 at the Wayne County Courthouse. Skeens was convicted by a jury three days later and was found guilty. With its verdict, the jury recommended a prison sentence without mercy.
Upon being found guilty and receiving his life sentence, Skeens was held at Mount Olive Correctional Complex, the male maximum security prison for the state of West Virginia, where he remained until his death in November 2016.
His victim, coach Jarrell, was recently memorialized at the entrance to Pioneer Field at Wayne High School, where he spent 18 seasons leading the football program.
