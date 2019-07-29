WAYNE — A church in Lavalette is estimated to be a total loss after it caught fire in Wayne County Sunday night.

According to Wayne County 911 Dispatch, Florence Memorial United Methodist Church, located in Dickson, was reported to be on fire just before 11:30 p.m.

The steeple of the church as well as the roof collapsed as fire fighters attempted to extinguish the flames.

The Wayne Volunteer Fire Department, Lavalette Volunteer Fire Department and  Ceredo Fire Department responded.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.