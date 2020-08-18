LAVALETTE — For those looking to get their first tattoo or add ink to their collection, a new shop has opened in Wayne County.
Jay Nelson, a native to the county, opened his first tattoo shop last week in Lavalette. Owning his own business was always a goal of his, but he said the realization of it came faster than he ever expected.
"About five years ago I started thinking about doing it, but I didn't think it would happen. You know how things go. My dad owns the property and built the building – and I'm just paying rent on it, so that helped," Nelson said. "It's been a hard, fast road. But we're here and we're open and making money here in Wayne County."
Nelson tattooed professionally for eight years and most recently worked at Epicenter Studios in Huntington –leaving after two and a half years to open LTC. He has also worked locally at Ink'd Revolution and spent time working in the state of Florida as well.
More than a dozen customers came and received a new tattoo during the first two days of business. Before long, Nelson said he was booked out for about the next week, and only expects business to continue to grow from there.
"I've been in the business for a while but this is definitely a learning curve. It's different on the business side of things. I can't wait to get settled in," Nelson said.
Most of his profits, he said, have gone right back into the shop as he has added furniture and other items to finish off the space inside. He added that the current space has room for another tattoo station and plans to rent the booth to another artist, whom which has not yet been announced.
Lavalette Tattoo Company accepts walk-ins or appointments can be made by visiting the shop or calling 304-529-4245. It is located at 4370 Fifth Street Road, Huntington, West Virginia 25701.