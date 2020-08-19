HUNTINGTON — A Lincoln County woman was stopped by Transportation Security Administration officers at Huntington Tri-State Airport on Saturday when they detected a .22-caliber handgun in her carry-on bag.
The gun was loaded with four bullets, TSA officials said.
Local police at the airport responded to the checkpoint and confiscated the gun. The woman, a resident of Branchland, West Virginia, was detained for questioning prior to citing her on weapons charges.
This is the second handgun caught at the airport checkpoint this year.
In July, a Jackson County woman was stopped by airport authorities, and a 9 mm handgun was found in her carry-on bag. The firearm was not loaded.
The Cottageville, West Virginia, woman was detained, and the gun was confiscated. She was also cited on a weapons charge.
In 2019, nine handguns were detected by TSA agents at the airport. While that may appear to be insignificant, it represented a 350% increase from 2018 and equals the total of guns stopped at the airport over the past four years combined. Three were detected in 2016, two in 2017 and two in 2019.
Nationwide last year, 4,432 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country, averaging about 12.1 firearms per day, approximately a 5% increase nationally in firearm discoveries from the total of 4,239 detected in 2018, according to TSA data. Approximately 87% of firearms detected at checkpoints last year were loaded, the data showed.