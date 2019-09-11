By ROBERT THOMPSON
For the Wayne County News
CANNONSBURG, Ky. - The Tri-State Drumming Feathers Chapter of the Ruffed Grouse Society will host a trap shooting event at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. The event will be held at the Northeast Kentucky Fish and Game Shooting Range in Cannonsburg, Kentucky. The price of admission is $10 and includes your first round, lunch and a raffle ticket.
The Ruffed Grouse Society seeks to promote conservation of the ruffed grouse and American woodcock, which suffered population loss in the 1980s and 1990s due to loss of habitat. As logging decreased in years past, larger trees replaced scrub and underbrush that served as the birds' habitat and food sources. In recent years, the upturn in the logging and storms have cleared areas of large trees, allowing underbrush to grow again and restore the birds' habitat.
The local chapter was established in January 2018 and represents people in the Huntington area and the surrounding Tri-State region.
Currently, Russell D. Perry serves as chairman of the local chapter, and the committee consists of Dale Perry, Timothy Ramsey, Gerald Kouns and Hoyt Rorrer. They have a membership of about 45 people. The group works to rebuild habitats and food resources by planting and clearing certain areas that need attention. They also focus on educating young people on the importance of grouse.