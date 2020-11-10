Essential reporting in volatile times.

Local historian honored by Drinko Academy at Marshall University

Howard Osburn, right, receives the John Deaver Drinko Academy 2020 Community Service Award on Nov. 5 at Marshall University for his extensive work on the history of Wayne County. He is pictured with Monserrat Miller, center, executive director of the Drinko Academy, and Jerome Gilbert, president of Marshall.

HUNTINGTON — A self-taught historian and archivist who has chronicled decades of the history of Wayne County, West Virginia, has been honored by the Drinko Academy at Marshall University with the John Deaver Drinko Academy 2020 Community Service Award.

Howard Franklin Osburn, a Wayne County native, has published extensively through the Wayne County Genealogical and Historical Society and worked diligently to preserve the history of Wayne County and its inhabitants. He has written several books, including a two-volume history of the Napier family, has compiled extensive census and cemetery inventories and maintains the society’s website, where much of his work can be seen.

Wayne County’s history over the past two hundred years has been substantially preserved thanks to his and the society’s efforts.

In remarks at the ceremony honoring Osburn, Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert commended Osburn on his years of service in the preservation of local history.

“We are a community of learners supported by many activities and experiences, both in formal settings and informal settings,” Gilbert said in a press release. “I’m very appreciative of Mr. Osburn’s work and applaud his tenacity, commitment and love of history.”

Osburn was nominated for the award by Seibern Hazelett, president of the Wayne County Genealogical and Historical Society.

