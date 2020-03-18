HUNTINGTON — Mountain Health Network has implemented visitation restrictions at both Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center amid growing cases of the coronavirus, COVID-19, in surrounding areas.
The policies were put in place Friday, March 13, to protect the health of hospital patients, employees and visitors, according to a news release.
In both hospitals, visitors will be limited to one per patient, but minimal visitation is encouraged. In addition, people who are not feeling well or experiencing any kind of symptoms should not visit patients until they are no longer sick.
Visitors will also be required to obtain a badge before entering patient areas, and children under the age of 16 are not permitted to visit either facility.
Mountain Health officials said exceptions to these restrictions may be made on a case-by-case basis, and policies in specific care environments may differ — for instance, the skilled nursing and behavioral health units at St. Mary’s are closed to visitors.
In Charleston, CAMC is also implementing restrictions on visitation to CAMC Memorial Hospital and CAMC Cancer Center.
One visitor per patient is allowed in the hospitals during the hours of noon to 6 p.m., although primary caregivers are not limited to the time restriction.
Beginning Monday, the hospitals will also phase in restricted points of entry at each location; both will be accessible through the main entrance or emergency department, but all other entrances will be closed to the public.
Hospitals and facilities across the state blanketed under the West Virginia University Health System have put in place similar visitation measures in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
As of Saturday evening, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported there were still no confirmed cases of the virus in the state, with 39 residents tested, 38 negative results and one case pending.