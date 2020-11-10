WAYNE — Christmas Wishes is having a raffle to help provide Christmas gifts and food to children, elderly and people with disabilities in Wayne County.
Christmas Wishes, a non-profit organization run by Wayne native Tonia White and her family, assists those in need during the holidays by providing food to elderly and disabled members of the community and helping children get their Christmas desires and necessities.
White said organization members thought about taking the year off because of COVID-19, but they decided to persevere.
“We talked about whether we should try to help this year because the virus will make it hard, but we decided that if we can even help just a couple people, we have to,” White said. “There are going to be children that we don’t want to wake up with nothing on Christmas morning, and people that we don’t want to wake up without food.”
White said members of the organization primarily find children and elderly in need by word of mouth and through Facebook. When they find those in need, members put either the child’s age and Christmas wants or needs or the food items seniors and those with disabilities want. Then, people who wish to sponsor someone in need can either send money to Christmas Wishes or send the actual gift.
White said she and her family started up Christmas Wishes after learning that some other holiday organizations stop assisting children after age 10. She said she did not like the idea of children not having Christmas gifts just because they are just barely too old.
“I found out that some programs do not help a child after the age of 10, and parents couldn’t get help just because their kid was 11 or 12,” she said. “I thought kids, even a 17-year-old, still want Christmas. So, we started Christmas Wishes to help them out because every kid has a Christmas list.”
When Christmas Wishes first began more than a decade ago, White said members would work with communities throughout the Tri-State area. The area became too much to handle, according to White, so each area branched into their own Christmas Wishes, and White was left with her home county.
This year, the Wayne County Deputy Sheriff’s Association teamed up with Christmas Wishes to fundraise, and the association members are raffling off a Bergara B-14 hunting and match rifle and a three-hour spa package for two at El Haijj.
You must be at least 21 years old to participate in the gun raffle and be able to pass an ATF background check. The winner will pick up the gun from Freedom Gun & Pawn located on 5th St Rd Lavalette, WV. First place winner gets the choice of prize. One person cannot win both prizes.
Tickets are $10 each or three for $25, and the winner will be announced during a Facebook livestream Nov. 18.
Harry Sowards, the Deputy Sheriffs’ Association president, said he has been involved with Christmas Wishes since it began, but he hopes the involvement with the Deputy Sheriffs’ Association can get more people interested in helping those in need.
“We’re doing a raffle for a firearm and an El Haijj package so that hopefully more men and women get involved,” he said. “There’s been a ton of people that were going to donate already, but they get to be part of that raffle and maybe get something nice back.”
Sowards, also White’s nephew, said Christmas Wishes started as a family commitment, and he has chosen to include his own children when helping others.
“My kids, I have three boys, they’ll pick out kids around their ages to buy stuff for,” he said. “And I’ll ask them, ‘what would you want for Christmas?’ and they’ll go pick out gifts.”
Christmas Wishes has also received help from people in other states, partially thanks to Wayne County community member and newly elected House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, who got involved about 4 years ago.
Evans said he has more than 28 thousand likes on Facebook and said he sometimes uses that platform to reach more people.
“I’ve tried to help and stay involved each year, and I’ve got a decent following now (on Facebook) so I can use that to reach more people,” Evans said. “We’ve even seen donations from California, but there’s also excellent community involvement.”
Evans noted that his part of the project is nothing compared to White and her family, and that he is happy to help as many as he can because people deserve to have their needs met.
“Every child needs a warm jacket and gloves and socks in the winter,” he said. “It’s heartbreaking to see that these kids just ask for their basic necessities a lot of times as Christmas gifts.”
For more information or to enter the raffle, send a Facebook message to the Wayne County Deputy Sheriff’s Association. You can also pay via PayPal to waynedsa@icloud.com. If purchasing through PayPal, leave your name and phone number for the tickets in the notes.