Gristmills were typically the first industrial enterprises established in the area we now call Wayne County after settlement began. Early farmers grew and ground their own corn; however, as population expanded, it became financially feasible for men to go into the milling business for a living.
The first settlers arrived in Wayne County in the late 1790s; however, the first mills did not come into existence until the following decade.
The earliest settlers traveled down the Tug and Levisa Forks from southwestern Virginia and made their homes along the Tug and Big Sandy in Wayne County. Not surprisingly, these same valleys were where the first mills were located as population grew.
The first gristmill established in Wayne County was said to have been built by William Thompson at present Fort Gay in 1802. His mill sat on Mill Creek not far from Tug River thus providing the stream with its name.
Like most early mills, his was located at a natural waterfall which allowed the natural power of the creek to power the wheel. Over time, the mill was enhanced with a log dam. The Mill Creek mill was operated by multiple people over the decades including the Shorts in the 1820s and Bartrams in the 1870s. Today, remnants of the mill still exist in Mill Creek behind New Life Church.
In 1804, Price’s Mill was established at the mouth of what became called Price’s Mill Creek; however, it later took the name White’s Creek sometime after 1820.
The first mill on Twelve Pole Creek was built by Chester or Charles Howe in 1805 at the Falls of Twelve Pole Creek, a natural waterfall at present Dickson between Wayne and Lavalette. Like so many others, the natural waterpower was later enhanced with a wooden and then stone mill dam that created a mill pond of several miles upstream. The Falls Mills, as it was known, was probably the longest operating mill in the county.
Over its century and a quarter of existence, it was operated by multiple people including someone named Stokes in the 1820s and Jesse Spurlock and Bill Turner before and after the Civil War. The mill fell into disrepair by the 1920s and was demolished in the late 1930s. The dam was rebuilt in the 1930s to provide swimming area for the public and stands today.
In 1808, the second mill on Twelve Pole Creek was built by Henry Haney at the mouth of Haney’s Branch. Haney owned hundreds of acres in the area and served on the Cabell County Court.
That same year, Leonard Swearingen built a gristmill at the mouth of Lost Creek near the Falls of Tug River. This was at present-day Glenhayes near Tolsia High School. David Garred opened a sawmill at the location in 1815.
In 1817, Sherrod Adkins built a mill on the East Fork of Twelve Pole Creek above Lick Creek. A few years later, he built a second mill at the mouth of Laurel Creek near the present East Lynn Dam.
Adkins Mill operated until the early 1900s and served as the first post office in the area. The name Adkins Mills became the early name for East Lynn. Sherrod operated the mill until 1824 when he gave it to his son Edward Adkins who drowned there in 1833. After the Civil War, Attison Adkins operated the Adkins Mill. Noah Peters also operated the mill in the 1870s and was seriously injured there when his clothing became caught in the gearing of the mill. He was whipped around and around the gears for several minutes before being discovered.
By the end of the 19th century, Wash Romans was operating Adkins Mill and later sold it to James Pate Clark. The name changed to Clark’s Mill. In 1904, a prankster, if you can call them that, planted dynamite in the old mill and blew it up.
John Thompson built a mill on Twelve Pole Creek at Buffalo Shoals (present Shoals) in 1818 and operated a store in conjunction with it. He later sold it to Isaiah Perdue who operated it for a short time before suffering from ill health. Thompson bought the property back and rebuilt the mill before selling the property again.
The Luther family acquired the mill and ran it for many years before the Tharp family took over. The Tharps continued operating the Buffalo Shoals Mill until the 1890s when the mill dam washed out and was not replaced.
In 1828, Buffalo Forge was built at the mouth of Buffalo Creek. Large hammers forged iron ore into ingots which were sold along the Ohio River. A saw and gristmill were established there by the 1830s. All of the machinery was power by Twelve Pole Creek.
Abraham Trout built a mill at present Wayne in 1828, again at a natural waterfall. He soon built a wooden dam and later a stone dam to improve the waterpower. The Trout Mill was later operated by Burwell Spurlock Jr., Harrison Watts, Bowen & Adkins, and Scott Sansom. In the 1870s, a flood washed the building away, but it was replaced.
Another disastrous flood washed it away in 1928 after a century of operation. It was not rebuilt. Like at Dickson, the mill dam was rebuilt in the 1930s for swimming and a water source for the town of Wayne. The dam still stands, and town still uses the mill pond for water today.
John Henry Queen established Queen’s Mill in the 1830s along the East Fork of Twelve Pole Creek at Kiahsville. A community developed there including a Methodist Church. The Smith family also operated a mill downstream starting in 1843.
In 1838, William Crum established a water powered gristmill on the Tug River at present Crum. During high water, the mill ceased to function, so Crum built two additional small mills on neighboring creeks to continue his work during those periods. Crum and his son operated the Crum Mill until 1885 when the old dam was ordered to be removed by the government. Plans to develop a system of locks and dams necessitated the move.
By the 1850s, people were aware of the coal and timber resources in the southern part of Wayne County; however, there was no good way to move those materials. Transportation on the creeks was the only possibility. Surveys that decade noted that the numerous mill dams along Twelve Pole Creek made transportation difficult. High water was needed so that timber rafts could safely float over the dams.
Construction of mills continued unabated into the 1850s and 1860s as the population grew. A talented miller could easily make a living at the work, and people from miles around would make the arduous journey to the businesses to get their corn ground. The millers often took a portion of the cornmeal as payment for their work, and patrons would sometimes board in the mill houses.
Mills were so profitable that they quickly spread to small streams aside from the main rivers in the county. Ali Artrip built a gristmill at the mouth of Spruce Lick on Big Hurricane Creek before the Civil War.
After the Civil War, steam power began to make inroads into the milling business in Wayne County, especially in towns like Ceredo. Nonetheless, old-time millers continued to operate their water powered mills in rural areas. Other small watermills were located throughout the county. One was said to be located at Lavalette. Jesse Perry operated one at Dunlow and the Vance family and Marcum family also ran mills along the southern reaches of Twelve Pole Creek.
Probably the last functioning watermill in Wayne County was the old Queen’s Mill near Kiahsville. It had been built in the 1830s by John Henry Queen, and was owned by Frank Maynard by the 1920s. After being damaged by floods in the 1930s, it ceased operation.
By then, the time of the watermill was over. Many had already been replaced by steam engines in the late 1800s. The easy availability of gasoline engines by the 1920s and 1930s meant that a mill could be built anywhere and did not rely on the whims of the river. Today, a few remnants of the old mill dams are all that remain to tell their story.