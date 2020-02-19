Gov. Andy Beshear visited four eastern Kentucky communities Friday to present grants, support legislation to help miners and discuss key issues affecting Kentucky families including education and health care.
In collaboration with the Department for Local Government and the Transportation Cabinet, Beshear announced nearly $3 million for community improvement projects in areas that included Louisa, in Lawrence County.
Currently, there are no ADA accessible playgrounds in Lawrence County or its surrounding areas. Beshear announced a $50,000 Recreational Trails Program grant to Lawrence County Fiscal Court to add an accessible playground and splash park in Lawrence County Park.
“The splash pad and new playground equipment will be a great asset not only to our park but also to the entire community,” said Judge Executive Phillip Carter in a news release. “The playground equipment will be handicap accessible including a swing made for wheelchair accessibility. We feel that every child, including those with physical handicaps, deserve to have a place where they can enjoy outdoor activities.”
Rep. Kathy Hinkle of Louisa said in the release that the splash park and playground will be a great asset to the community, especially for families looking for a warm-weather activity.
Sen. Phillip Wheeler of Pikeville agreed that the project was great news for the county.
“This project will have a noticeable impact on the lives of children in our community, and I look forward to its completion,” he said.
Beshear also visited Pikeville to tour the Pikeville Medical Center and discuss health care and other priorities of his administration.
Rep. Angie Hatton of Whitesburg, a sponsor of HB 239, called for passage of that bill, which would allow qualified physicians to perform exams for potential black lung cases. Under current laws, only board certified pulmonary specialists can perform exams. There are currently only four pulmonologists in the state that qualify, which forces miners either to go undiagnosed or to travel long distances for care.
“At a time when black lung is being diagnosed at near-epidemic levels, miners who suffer from black lung need to have more doctors to choose from and access to clinics in the coalfields,” Hatton said in a news release. “Arbitrarily eliminating radiologists from the list of qualified B Readers serves no legitimate purpose and sends miners the message that their needs are not important.”
Rep. Bobby McCool of Van Lear also attended to express his support as cosponsor of the bill.