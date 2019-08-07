LOUISA, Ky. — Hunting season is here, and Tractor Supply Company is inviting all of its Louisa and surrounding area deer and wildlife enthusiasts to stop by for its upcoming Deer and Wildlife event.
On Aug 10, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., the Tractor Supply store, located at 16230 US Highway 23,will host activities related to deer and wildlife.
"At Tractor Supply, we cater to customers who live the Out Here lifestyle, which for many, means an emphasis on hunting," said Duane Cook, manager of the Louisa Tractor Supply store. "This event is designed for those hunting enthusiasts and touches on everything from managing feed plots and herds to guidance on hunter safety."
In addition to the main event, customers will have the opportunity to enjoy free samples.
The event is open to the public and will take place at 16230 US Highway 23.
For more information about the event, please contact the Louisa Tractor Supply at 606-673-1141.