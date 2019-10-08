Wayne County Commissioner and local realtor Jeff Maddox was recently elected to serve a one-year term as president of the West Virginia Association of Realtors at a recent conference held in Wheeling.
Maddox, who has owned Great American Realty for nearly twenty years, is the first Wayne County resident to serve in this role.
"We're in every town, nook, and cranny of this state. It's a cool thing to be a part of," said Maddox, who has served on the board of directors for the past decade said of the organization. "They nominated me for this (new) role and voted me to be president for the next year.
As president, Maddox said he will also work closely with the National Association of Realtors over the coming year.
"There is some travel involved, of course," he said. "We have dual headquarters in Washington D.C. and Chicago so I'll be doing some traveling there and then also here in state to each of the sixteen different local boards (of realtors) in the state and helping them out."
While the decisions Maddox makes as president for the coming years won't directly effect Wayne County in ways his role as a commissioner does, he said he will use the opportunity to promote the area as best he can.
"(Being president) doesn't impact the county, so to say, but I've got a soapbox and microphone for a whole year and I get to promote where I'm from,"Maddox said. "I have the opportunity to travel and see so many other beautiful parts of our state."
He said over the next year he hopes to encourage realtors across the state to have a helpful attitude towards buyers and sellers, and to train them to be alert in finding ways they can help those around them.
The WV Association of Realtors is the largest trade association in the state and has more than 2,500 members and is an affiliate of the National Association of Realtors.