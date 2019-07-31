WAYNE — A Wayne County man from Fort Gay was arrested on drug charges this weekend after he was caught allegedly hiding heroin inside his buttocks.
According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Department, William "Willie" Cook is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
He was arrested after a traffic stop by deputies working with the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU).
Investigators say Cook was on bond from another investigation by the Wayne County DEU. In that incident, a large amount of heroin was found inside an engine compartment.
Cook is held at Western Regional Jail on a $20,000 cash only bond.
Large quantity of meth found during traffic stop
WAYNE - Two men are in jail after a traffic stop turned in to a drug bust in Wayne County.
According to Sheriff Rick Thompson, deputies pulled over a car on U.S. 152 in Lavalette Sunday and when they approached the car, deputies say they found the passenger packaging small bags of crystal meth to sell.
Deputies arrested Jody Hynd, from Wilsondale, and John Adkins, of Lavalette.
Each is charged with possession with intent to deliver, and conspiracy to distribute.
Both men were taken to Western Regional Jail.
The department's road patrol assisted in the arrest.