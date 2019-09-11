By COURTNEY HESSLER
HD Media
WAYNE - A Huntington man was jailed Thursday on an active warrant alleging he shot a man in Wayne while trespassing on a neighbor's property that the victim had been asked to keep an eye on.
Clyde Anthony "Homer" Stiltner, 45, who listed his address as being with the Harmony House in Huntington, was jailed at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The West Virginia State Police charged him with two counts of wanton endangerment and a single count of malicious wounding. Bond was set at $125,000.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Wayne County Magistrate Court, West Virginia State Police were dispatched Aug. 31 to a shooting reported in the 2200 block of Left Fork of Millers Fork Road in Wayne and were told by Wayne County 911 dispatchers that a victim was shot in the shoulder and the suspect fled on an ATV.
Officers arrived to find Calvery Bruce Stephenson lying in the roadway near a driveway and bleeding from his right shoulder area. Stephenson had been shot in the shoulder, but the bullet did not completely travel through him and stopped in his back.
The victim's wife, who had called 911, was standing by his side with a second woman standing by a vehicle across the road.
Stephenson said the property owner had requested he watch the property and he approached Stiltner when he observed him on the property and asked if everything was all right. Stephenson said Stiltner became angry and the pair argued verbally before Stiltner fired a shot at him. Stephenson continued to approach the suspect and was fired at again, this time being struck in the shoulder.
Stiltner then allegedly fled the scene on the ATV.
Stephenson's wife, who witnessed the incident, then ran to a neighbor's home to contact 911.
After interviewing the victim and witnesses, the troopers went to nearby homes attempting "knock and talks" with neighbors. One man said he witnessed the suspect, who he identified as Stiltner, alone with the same ATV prior to the shooting, and gave police the address where he believed he was staying.
The officers went to that address, where they found the woman who owned the property where the shooting had occurred. She told troopers the suspect resides at the home and left before dark on her ATV, but had not returned home yet.
A warrant was filed for Stiltner's arrest and he was incarcerated at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville on Thursday.
Follow reporter Courtney Hessler at Facebok.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.